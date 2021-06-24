US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;79;53;81;66;More humid;SSE;7;48%;9%;9. Albuquerque, NM;88;67;91;66;Breezy in the p.m.;N;8;24%;1%;13. Anchorage, AK;65;51;65;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;12;59%;66%;2. Asheville, NC;77;57;82;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;50%;28%;9. Atlanta, GA;81;63;84;64;Some sun, less humid;ESE;6;55%;16%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;77;61;74;70;A morning shower;S;8;79%;55%;8. Austin, TX;96;79;96;76;Partly sunny...www.michigansthumb.com