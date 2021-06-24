Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How To Recreate Elle Woods' Makeup

By Alice Broster
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you grew up in the early '00s, it's very likely that Elle Woods, the iconic character played by Reese Witherspoon, served you some serious life truths, like it's always appropriate to wear pink and a pair of Prada Mary Janes can get you a long way. It may be two decades since the rom-com heroine made her debut, but here's how to recreate Elle Woods' makeup. Her pared back, fresh face with a bold lip is back in fashion and really taps into the social media trend for super dewy skin.

www.thelist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Tips#Skin Care#Stila Pro#Warner#Clinique Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Reese Witherspoon's Real Name Actually Isn't Reese

When you think of Reese Witherspoon, you likely imagine her roles in Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, and Big Little Lies, as well as the other projects she has coming with her production company, Hello Sunshine. What you likely don’t think about? The fact that her real name is not actually Reese Witherspoon!
MoviesPeople

Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair Ended Up Together in Original Legally Blonde Ending, Claims Costar

Legally Blonde had a potential alternate ending that its writers and stars can't seem to agree on 20 years later. In a new interview for The New York Times, published Thursday, Jessica Cauffiel (who played Margot in the 2001 hit film) alleged that the original ending saw Reese Witherspoon's character Elle and Selma Blair's character Vivian "in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands."
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Google Celebrates Legally Blonde’s 20th Anniversary With Elle Woods’ Dog Bruiser’s Help

It’s been 20 years since the bend and snap! Google is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde with an adorable search surprise. By Googling “Legally Blonde” on Wednesday, July 7, and tapping the pink purse icon that appears on the right, Internet users can watch Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods’ dog, Bruiser Woods, get pampered. The pooch trots into a hooded hair dryer and emerges in a new pink outfit before heading offscreen and popping back into the purse.
Celebritiespurewow.com

10 Super Surprising Facts About Reese Witherspoon

Over the span of her three-decade career, our favorite Southern belle, Reese Witherspoon, has won us over with her onscreen portrayals of complex women, from the fabulous Elle Woods to the morally ambiguous Elena Richardson. But as much as we enjoy seeing the 45-year-old star transform on screen, we confess, there's quite a bit that we didn't know about Witherspoon﻿ until very recently. For instance, did you know that she kept 60 outfits that she wore as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde? Or that she turned down a chance to reappear on Friends? If you think that's surprising, keep reading for even more little-known Reese Witherspoon facts.
Beauty & FashionThought Catalog

In Honor Of Elle Woods

Legally Blonde is a cult classic that’s turning 20 this year, and in honor of this celebration, it’s only fitting to honor the film’s iconic character, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon). Elle was unforgettable. She was a smart, funny, fabulous, and fashion-forward woman who continually proved the naysayers in her life wrong, and I loved that about her. She was also the kind of underdog that you couldn’t help rooting for.
MakeupHollywood Life

How To Become A Celebrity Makeup Artist

If you’re looking to become a makeup artist but don’t know where to start, then you’re in luck because we have everything you need to know in order to make it!. When it comes to picking your career, it’s important to do something you love. If makeup is something you love and you want to pursue becoming a celebrity makeup artist but you don’t know where to begin, have no fear. We have all the tips and advice you need to help jumpstart your career in the beauty world. From doing your research to taking classes, being patient, and working hard every day – we pulled together a bunch of tips to help you start your career.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon Reportedly ‘Devastated’ By Marriage Problems, Moving Out?

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have been married for ten years, but that doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have their problems. One tabloid reported last year that the Morning Show star had moved into a “bachelorette pad” after a series of divorce rumors. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.
MoviesEastern Progress

Paul Bettany was nearly Emmett in Legally Blonde

Paul Bettany almost played Emmett in 'Legally Blonde'. The romantic-comedy franchise's casting director Joseph Middleton has revealed Luke Wilson ended up landing the role of Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods' love interest over the London-born 'WandaVision' star because the latter is "British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama Co-Star Explains The ‘Issue’ That’s Holding Up A Sequel

Reese Witherspoon has been a part of a number of iconic movies over the years, including a short foray into rom-coms in the early ‘00s. The actress worked alongside Mark Ruffalo in Just Like Heaven, Luke Wilson in Legally Blonde and was in the middle of Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas in 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama. We do wonder where the country-turned-city girl is nearly twenty years after the film, and apparently so does Josh Lucas.
MoviesRefinery29

Legally Blonde Almost Had A (Sort Of) Queer Ending

Legally Blonde isn't just an iconic film. It's so iconic that Kim Kardashian paid homage to it by dressing as Elle Woods for Halloween. But according to cast member Jessica Cauffiel, who plays Elle's friend Margot, it almost had a very different ending. In fact, in the film's original ending,...
Beauty & Fashiontyla.com

Is There A Legally Blonde 3 Movie? Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Recap

Twenty years after Elle Woods first introduced us to 'bend...and snap!', we're being treated to a third movie from the Legally Blonde franchise. Reese Witherspoon was 25 when she starred in the first Legally Blonde movie. Now, the 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress is bringing us up to speed on Elle's life since graduating from Harvard Law, marrying the lovely Emmett Richmond (Luke Wilson) and pushing Bruiser's Bill through congress.
MoviesVogue

Wait. Legally Blonde Originally Had a Queer Ending?

As one of the world’s biggest rom-com proponents, I didn’t think I had anything left to learn about Legally Blonde, perhaps our era’s greatest work of sorority art. That’s why, when I read Ilana Kaplan’s recent oral history of the 2001 film in The New York Times, I was thunderstruck to learn that the original ending had bubbly, blonde super-lawyer Elle (Reese Witherspoon) and her dark-haired, frequently scowling one-time rival Vivian (Selma Blair)... ending up together?
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

Reese Witherspoon’s Mint-Green Porch Is Proof You Should Try A Monochrome Room

It’s hard to overstate the beauty of monochrome rooms — they’re cool, they’re eye-catching, and they’re full of dimension. For some, though, they’re also downright scary. One color, a million different ways? It’s hard to know where to begin and to end, since you can easily go overboard. However, with the right tricks in hand, it’s worth the payoff. And if you’re not yet convinced, just look to Reese Witherspoon’s minty green screened-in porch for proof.
MoviesPosted by
SheKnows

Legally Blonde Was a Celebration of Underestimated Women Like Kim Kardashian 20 Years Ahead of Its Time

So goes one of the driving scenes in act one of Legally Blonde, which celebrates its 20th anniversary tomorrow, in which superficial boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) dumps Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), telling her that he needs to be with a Jackie, not a Marilyn, if he’s to be successful in politics. This prompts Elle to follow Warner to Harvard law school in order to win him back. “What, like it’s hard?” goes the famous catchphrase, solidifying Elle’s place as the pop cultural patron saint of being underestimated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy