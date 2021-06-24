Cancel
Health

Digital Medical Networking Platform Doximity Makes NYSE Debut

cheddar.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline medical networking platform Doximity has launched its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with shares opening at more than $41. According to Doximity’s Chief Financial Officer Anna Bryson, digital medicine has been "under indexed" for years, but as COVID-19 spread, more healthcare professionals started to invest in digital care. “The pandemic was a horrific event for many people," she said. "We were glad to have at least some good out of it in helping the physicians who were on the frontline of medicine."

