Digital Medical Networking Platform Doximity Makes NYSE Debut
Online medical networking platform Doximity has launched its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with shares opening at more than $41. According to Doximity’s Chief Financial Officer Anna Bryson, digital medicine has been "under indexed" for years, but as COVID-19 spread, more healthcare professionals started to invest in digital care. “The pandemic was a horrific event for many people," she said. "We were glad to have at least some good out of it in helping the physicians who were on the frontline of medicine."cheddar.com
