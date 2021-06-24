Cancel
ATP roundup: Sam Querrey serves his way to semis at Mallorca

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Querrey smashed 25 aces and hung on to defeat No. 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (4) Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. Querrey saved all three break points he faced, including a set point for Bautista Agut in the second set where Querrey, down 5-6, instead forced a tiebreak. The 33-year-old, the seventh-highest ranked American on tour, has not won an ATP event since a pair of victories in Mexico in 2017.

