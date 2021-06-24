Taylor-Made making Deep Creek vacations easier

There are many options when it comes to catching crappies, most involving a small minnow. Whether under a slip float or on a jig, live bait is king when summer slabs are feeding, but on some lakes, baitfish are prohibited, and in many cases, light tackle anglers enjoy the challenge of fishing crappies without it. With today’s selection of plastics, however, not having live bait or not being able to use it provides a chance to explore various plastic bodies from classic options to newer models to give crappies a presentation they can’t resist. What follows are a handful of plastic types to try out and increase crappie hookups this summer, even without a bucket full of minnows.