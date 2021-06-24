The Top 10 Prime Day Products STYLECASTER Readers Bought In Droves
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over (don’t worry though — there are still plenty of stellar deals to shop), and STYLECASTER readers didn’t miss the opportunity to save big this year. The annual two-day shopping event is filled to the brim with stellar scores up to 80 percent off retail prices across all merchandise categories, from streaming gadgets like the Fire TV Cube (spoiler alert: this guy was a top seller) to premium beauty devices like the NuFace and affordable summer dresses (nap dress dupes for the win!). As we recap our Amazon Prime Day wins and losses, we decided it’d be fun to share the Prime Day top product sold and what our readers actually bought.stylecaster.com