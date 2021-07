After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 11, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) kicked off the highly anticipated tournament of the summer — the Euro 2020. Traditionally, the Euros have been hosted by one or two countries, but for the first time in the competition’s history, it is being held across the entire continent. This decision was made in commemoration of the Euro’s 60th anniversary. The eleven host cities are: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, and St. Petersburg.