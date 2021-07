Sip Pretty and Channel Your Inner Audrey Hepburn at This Buzz-Worthy Cafe. Whether you can quote every line from the 1961 film or you simply enjoy the classics, you can now cross “Eat breakfast at Tiffany’s” off of your bucket list! Tucked away in South Coast Plaza’s recently relocated Tiffany & Co., The Blue Box Cafe is serving up exquisite bites for its Breakfast for Two and Tea for Two menus. And with the rest of the jewelry shop’s beautiful changes, this cafe is the perfect way to start (or end!) a sparkly shopping spree. Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe.