First off, I've gotta say congratulations on reaching this big milestone with your boo! Six. Freaking. Years. This is a big one, my friend! And I know at this very moment you're probably trying to think of what to get them on this special day. Well, if ya didn't know, the traditional ~theme~ of a six-year anniversary is iron to represent the durability of your guys' relationship. So, with that being said, I've gathered a bunch of super sweet gift ideas for your sixth anniversary that are in line with this custom.