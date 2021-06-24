Cancel
Garrett County, MD

Deep Creek Lake marks 96th anniversary

WVNews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEEP CREEK LAKE —Deep Creek Lake marks its 96th anniversary this year. With that in mind, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has provided the following information:. Deep Creek Lake is Maryland’s largest freshwater lake, covering 3,900 acres and 65 miles of shoreline. The man-made lake got its start in 1925 as the result of an effort undertaken by the Youghiogheny Hydro Electric Corporation to harness the power of Deep Creek, a tributary of the Youghiogheny River.

