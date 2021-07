Mouthwatering barbeque options can decrease health risks. What better way than the unofficial launch of summer holidays – and summer barbeques – to kick-start you on the path to preventing chronic diseases? In the past, I have written about the dangers of processed meats in terms of causing chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. These are foods commonly found at barbeques and picnic meals. Therefore, I think it is only fair to talk about healthier alternatives and the evidence-based medicine that supports their benefits. The Mediterranean-style diet is a key to success. It is composed of thousands of beneficial nutrients that interact with each other in synergistic ways.