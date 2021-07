MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In the wake of the tragic Surfside condo collapse, Miami Beach city officials are asking tough questions. "We need to learn from this terrible tragedy," Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Góngora said at a special meeting Monday. "None of us can jump to conclusions, but I think many of the conversations we’ve talked about having – should 40 year certifications happen sooner than 40 years? Who should be authorized to do them?"