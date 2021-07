Boating is supposed to be a fun, carefree way to spend a summer day at Lake of the Ozarks. But one surefire way to ruin the day is a breakdown, miles from your dock. A boater who breaks down — whether from a mechanical problem, running out of gas, draining the battery, or overheating — is about to be stuck with a massive expense. It's not just the repair: it's also the tow to get your boat back to the dock. Boat tows on Lake of the Ozarks cost an average of $500, and often go even higher. That's according to Lake Tow, the Lake's exclusive boat towing service provider. Lake Tow hauled more than 1,000 (seriously) boats back to a dock after they broke down, in 2020. A recent tow, they say, cost the boat owner $2,000!