WVHighlands showcases artwork in Tucker County, W.Va.

DAVIS, W.Va. — WVHighlands Artisans’ Gallery has been rated by one writer as one of the three must-see sites in Tucker County, W.Va. With a careful choice of artists and artisans that make up the body of this non-profit, artist-owned gallery, WVHighlands has enjoyed outstanding success in all media. Because of this, the gallery has been able to give regular financial and intellectual support to the Tucker County school art departments.