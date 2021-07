The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is pleased to announce they have been awarded another Legends and Lore Marker grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The new marker will be placed at Veterans Park in the East Lawrence Community and will honor the legend of Mary and Dora Borghini. Mary and Dora Borghini, born in the 1850s, were two tough, no-nonsense, trouser wearing, pistol-toting sisters who took on traditional men’s roles in order to save their family farm.