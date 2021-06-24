Cancel
Garrett County, MD

Garrett County home to dozens of trails for people of all ages, abilities

By Evan Byrne GARRETT TRAILS
WVNews
 18 days ago

GARRETT COUNTY — With nearly 40 recreational trails spanning a wide variety of ecosystems and terrain, there’s a trail in Garrett County for everyone wanting to step off the beaten path and into the kind of adventure that only a meandering trail can bring. Explorers of these trails will take away more than a sense of adventure, as time in the outdoors can bring increased peace and relaxation, new personal achievements, and countless family memories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Running#New Germany State Park
