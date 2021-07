This concludes a five-part series on the role religious faith plays in the political arena. Parts One through Four chronicled the rift that formed during the Enlightenment between reason and faith. That rift came about, not out of logical necessity but because of the desire of skeptics to dispense with faith. Indeed, as we showed, logic leads inexorably to the conclusion that an eternal, all-powerful, and intelligent deity must exist. That is the conclusion of a consistent ontology. If anything exists now (due to the rule of cause and effect), then there must be Some Thing that owns its own existence, that is self-existent. If there was ever a time when there was nothing, there would be nothing now since nothing is “no-thing” and can do nothing.