Airbnb's New "Live Anywhere" Program Will Allow 12 Very Lucky Individuals to Do Exactly That ... For Free

If you both work remotely and spend any amount of time perusing rental properties for sport, you’re going to want to hear this: Airbnb is currently in pursuit of candidates with aspirations to live nomadically for their “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program. Like the name implies, the new initiative will allow 12 individuals to live in Airbnb properties anywhere in the world for an entire year, in exchange only for feedback on the experience.