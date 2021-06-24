Cancel
Insomniac Presents Exchange LA’s Grand Re-Opening with Vini Vici 6/25 and Wax Motif 6/26

By Ilana Tel-Oren
mxdwn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Dance Music production company Insomniac have curated two weekends of incredible dance music acts to celebrate the grand re-opening of famed Los Angeles Nightclubs Exchange LA and Academy LA. These DTLA and Hollywood nightlife destinations are open for hosting full-scale events for the first time in over 15 months, and will host world-class electronic dance music DJs and performers in the coming days. The weekend will culminate in SoCal’s hottest daytime soiree, Day Trip at the Patio at Academy LA. DTLA’s vibrant nightclub, Exchange LA will host progressive EDM duo Vini Vici, aka Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh on June 25, and Australian DJ and producer, Wax Motif on June 26.

music.mxdwn.com
