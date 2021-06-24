Insomniac Presents Exchange LA’s Grand Re-Opening with Vini Vici 6/25 and Wax Motif 6/26

Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival made its grand debut as the first major music event in SoCal since the pandemic began for two heavenly days!. For me, two words trigger instant PTSD: pandemic and COVID-19. Last year, Mother Nature wrecked all our plans with a deadly global virus, and life as we knew it instantly stopped. As a result, we lost our place of escape, music events, and we didn’t know when they would return. For many of us, live events play a significant role in our lives. And because of the pandemic, California went 550 days without any in-person music festivals. The Park N Raves served their purpose, but it wasn’t the same as feeling sweaty strangers brush against you as they’re moving throughout a crowd.