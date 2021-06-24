Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FL: FLOTUS VISITS DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINATION SITE

tribuneledgernews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Lady visited a drive-through vaccination site in Kissimmee, FL.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Through#Flotus#Vaccination#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy