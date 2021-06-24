Cancel
Mario Pavone Is As Powerful As Ever On Final Albums 'Blue Vertical' And 'Isabella'

publicradiotulsa.org
 19 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has a review of the two final albums from bassist Mario Pavone, who died May 15. He was 80. Over his career, Pavone worked with diverse leaders, including Paul Bley, Bill Dixon, Anthony Braxton and Thomas Chapin, besides recording over two dozen records of his own. Kevin says Pavone connected with many excellent musicians, and his last albums run true to form.

