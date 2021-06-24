Cancel
Art of the Phoenix exhibit features works by youths navigating trauma

Palm Beach Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibit at the Armory Art Centershowcases works from young people who use art in their journey to heal from past trauma. Brian Wood, the Armory's counseling instructor, has led Art of the Phoenix since he began working for the organization in 2015. The project started in partnership with the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches and expanded to include youth and teens from Place of Hope, Boys Town, Legal Aid Society and Childnet.

