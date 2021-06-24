Cancel
‘Critical Role’ Unveils Collaboration with Phil Bourassa and Final Character Designs for Amazon Series ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, fans of actual play Dungeons & Dragons series Critical Role dished out $11.39 to fund an animated adaptation of the series’ first Vox Machina campaign. While this caught Amazon’s attention and the studio ordered two seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina, there has been sparse news about the series since. Wednesday denoted a major shift, when Critical Role released a behind-the-scenes video on their channel documenting their collaboration with animator Phil Bourassa (Young Justice) – not only did this featurette reveal the final character designs for the members of Vox Machina, it offered fans their first significant glimpse into the series.

television.mxdwn.com
