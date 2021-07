The Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance (WACA) will present the sixth annual Washougal Art Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Reflection Plaza in Washougal. “We are delighted to have our festival back in person this year after holding it online last summer due to COVID safety protocols,” WACA co-president Joyce Lindsay said in a news release. “Many artists had time during the pandemic to create, and we believe there is pent-up demand from our local art lovers to bring some beautiful new works into their lives. There is so much excitement already building around the festival. It’s going to be great.”