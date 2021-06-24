Cooking with Chef Bryan - Fish Fillet Sandwich with Avocado Tartar Sauce

Branzino is a Mediterranean staple and now you can enjoy this classic dish anytime thanks to Trader Joe's new Branzino Fillets. Branzino – also known as European Sea Bass – is a white fish that's generally characterized as light, flaky, and a little bit sweet. Trader Joe's Branzino Fillets come from Turkey, where they are farm-raised, then debones, filleted, and frozen. Unlike some other frozen filets you might find, Trader Joe's has left the skin on, so you can serve the fish whole, just as it is traditionally prepared. In other words, all you need to do is thaw the fillets, drizzle with olive oil, and top with fresh lemon and herbs, and then prepare using the cooking method of your choice – baked, grilled, or panfried.