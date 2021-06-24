Cancel
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Fish Fillet Sandwich with Avocado Tartar Sauce

By Chef Bryan Woolley
KUTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love fish fillet sandwiches! You can use salmon, cod, halibut or any kind of fish fillet to enjoy this simple sandwich. Partnered with an avocado tartar sauce this sandwich will be a favorite for years to come!. INGREDIENTS. 4 fish fillets, 8-10 oz each. 2-3 eggs. 1 cup flour.

kutv.com

