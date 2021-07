The Below Deck Mediterranean crew has gone through a lot over the years, but never has a charter season begun quite the way Season 6 kicked off. In the Below Deck Med Season 6 premiere, which aired on June 28 on Bravo, chef Mathew Shea left the boat before the guests for the first charter even arrived in order to get an MRI for his injured knee (clip above). Though Mathew had prepared lunch for the guests before he left, it was up to the rest of the crew to make and serve dinner in the chef's absence that night.