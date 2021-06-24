Cancel
FOX56 Forecast | Wrapping Up the Week Sunny and Seasonable

By Ally Debicki
WOLF
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe remain dry and comfortable to wrap up the week, perfect for all things outdoors!. Humidity and high temperatures will be rising heading into the weekend, and we will remain above average consistently through much of next week. This will help to spark scattered thunderstorms through the extended forecast.

fox56.com
