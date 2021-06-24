Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in July 2021

Oh, Hollywood adaptations of Arthurian legend, why must you be so doomed? (Not you, Green Knight. You’re not like the other girls.) On Friday, June 9, Deadline reported that Netflix canceled its fantasy series Cursed, an origin story that answers the question we’ve been dying to know: How did the Lady of the Lake get herself into that lake? And what if instead of a mere Lady, she was a #ladyboss? The show’s first season streamed in 2020 and starred 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford as Nimue, alongside some Skarsgård named Gustaf as Merlin, and it was based on the graphic novel Cursed by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. This Netflix cancellation proves once and for all that there’s only one Lady of the Lake that matters, and that’s Sara Ramirez in Spamalot.