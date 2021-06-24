Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in July 2021

By Ryan Painter
WOLF
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith July upon us, it's time to say goodbye to a few cinematic friends as they move on to wherever their next destination might be. Here are three titles that I'd recommend checking out before they're gone. The Princess and the Frog. "The Princess and the Frog" was a modest...

fox56.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
George Miller
Person
John Slattery
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Anika Noni Rose
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Call#King Arthur#Boston Globe#The Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosElite Daily

You Need To Watch This Wild Sci-Fi Flop Before It Leaves Netflix

Sometimes, the perfect choice for a hilarious movie night with friends is to press play on a bad movie. Something with a plot that is so ridiculous and the characters are so over-the-top that you don’t really have to worry too much about paying attention — you can focus on cracking jokes instead. One of the best films in this very specific genre is Jupiter Ascending. But sadly, this bonafide sci-fi flop is about to leave Netflix, so you need to watch it ASAP.
TV ShowsComicBook

Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone Leave Netflix at Midnight

Tragically, the day has come. As we previously reported, two of the best TV shows of all-time are leaving Netflix as of midnight tonight. At that point the original run of The Twilight Zone and the first two seasons of Twin Peaks will no longer be streaming on the platform and anyone eager to watch them online will have to look elsewhere. The good news is that they're both available in one place. Both of these shows departing Netflix is a major loss for the service though, not because they've dominated the viewership charts really but because they've been streaming on Netflix for years.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's Horror Movie Catalog Just Added Terrifying New Title

If you're looking to watch a scary flick on Netflix, you're in luck. The streaming service recently added The Strangers. The 2008 film was added to Netflix on Wednesday, July 1. It was one of the many programs that were added to Netflix at the top of the month. The...
TV SeriesVulture

Netflix Cancels the Aptly Titled Cursed After One Season

Oh, Hollywood adaptations of Arthurian legend, why must you be so doomed? (Not you, Green Knight. You’re not like the other girls.) On Friday, June 9, Deadline reported that Netflix canceled its fantasy series Cursed, an origin story that answers the question we’ve been dying to know: How did the Lady of the Lake get herself into that lake? And what if instead of a mere Lady, she was a #ladyboss? The show’s first season streamed in 2020 and starred 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford as Nimue, alongside some Skarsgård named Gustaf as Merlin, and it was based on the graphic novel Cursed by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. This Netflix cancellation proves once and for all that there’s only one Lady of the Lake that matters, and that’s Sara Ramirez in Spamalot.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is the Snowpiercer TV series coming to Netflix in July 2021?

If you look at the list of releases on Netflix in July 2021, you’ll see Snowpiercer on the list. Is this the Snowpiercer TV series or the movie?. When it comes to your favorite TV shows, it’s normal to want them to go to Netflix. This is the streaming platform you likely have out of all of them. It’s the one that made it clear that streaming is the way for all other networks to go.
MoviesPopculture

'Mad Max: Fury Road' Fans Need to Watch This Movie Before It Leaves Netflix in July

Max Max: Fury Road is already considered one of the best action movies ever made, but George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise had to start somewhere. Fans only have a few more weeks left to watch the original Mad Max on Netflix before it leaves the streaming platform on July 31. Once you finish watching the original on Netflix, you can switch over to HBO Max to watch the incredible follow-up Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior) and the third film, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
TV & VideosNME

These classic shows are leaving Netflix UK this month

A number of classic comedy shows will be leaving Netflix UK this month – scroll down for the full list of titles. Many shows from the BBC archives have just expired or will soon no longer be available to watch on the streaming platform, as well as Channel 4‘s Friday Night Dinner, according to What’s On Netflix.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: What’s leaving in July 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed this month

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.The service doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next 31 days, and how long you have left to watch.Movies1 JulyThe Accountant of Auschwitz All About Nina Angamaly Diaries Are You Human? Arizona Bathtubs Over BroadwayBehind the CandelabraThe Blues Brothers The Bodyguard The Borrowers...
MoviesInternational Business Times

Matt Damon Turned Down James Cameron's 'Avatar,' 10% Of Profits For This Movie

Matt Damon turned down the "Avatar" lead role because he was committed to the "Jason Bourne" movies. James Cameron reportedly offered Damon 10% of the profits of the movie. "Avatar's" net profits were estimated to be around $1.2 billion prior to its re-release in China earlier this year. Matt Damon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy