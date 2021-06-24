NOTEBOOK: Business Record receives national recognition, awards from industry association

The Business Record was nationally recognized with three awards from the industry association of leading business publications on Wednesday. Our mission to help businesses do business better is driven by supporting our community and state. We exist because of engaged audience members who turn to us for news so they can be equipped with information to help their businesses and communities thrive. This is why we do the work we do – not to win awards. But we are particularly grateful to be recognized for the work we are doing, especially when we consider the challenges the last year and a half have brought.