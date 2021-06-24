Christian Arroyo Placed on 10-Day IL
Https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1408140878871412742. Arroyo suffered a right knee contusion after colliding with teammate Enrique Hernandez, and he’s been out of the lineup ever since. He hasn’t made enough progress with the injury during his time off, so the team has decided to place him on the 10-day IL. The move has been backdated to June 21, so he will be eligible to return as early as next Thursday. Michael Chavis has been recalled to replace him on the active roster.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0