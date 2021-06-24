Neighbors vs. School

School officials met parents and residents last night in Turnbull Learning Academy's library for another round of talks about how to better the performance of the school. The study session last night was the third one this year- the last two sessions were heated and left unresolved a number of issues about what changes the administration would implement, according to residents. The school has taken heat from the community for having the lowest SAT-9 test scores in the district, a high number of inexperienced teachers and high teacher turnover, and for their use of non-standard programs and teaching methods, such as multiple grades in the same classroom.