Gov. Henry McMaster signs bill protecting businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-16 & 21-17. Executive Order 21-16 extends the public health emergency and Executive Order 21-17 rescinds all directives in previous orders and then outlines a limited number of directives necessary to support the state’s health care system and vaccination program. It also provides additional financial assistance for health and welfare programs, specifically, the second order allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It also allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.