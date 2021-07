A KIRO Radio listener asked if former state attorney general Rob McKenna could weigh in on the legality of Washington state’s new long-term care tax. “This is not illegal unless the court says it is, and I don’t think the court is going to rule against this tax,” McKenna said. “I doubt there will even be a serious challenge to it. And it’s because we have other kinds of payroll taxes already. So, for example, Washington state is the only state in the country in which employees contribute to the cost of premiums for workers compensation, industrial insurance. We’re the only state where workers help pay the premium for workers comp, and that’s a tax on payroll as well.”