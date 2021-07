Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star voting is very different this year. Under the old premise you just voted for all of the same players from the start of voting to the end of voting. This year they are having two rounds, with “finalists” moving on to a second round and the vote totals starting over. The winners of the final round are going to be the All-Star starters. The Cincinnati Reds only had two players reach the final round of voting – outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker.