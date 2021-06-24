Cancel
Family Relationships

I didn't expect to have such mixed feelings after having my last baby

By Alicia Lue
todaysparent.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will never be anything that warms my soul like the milky smell of a new baby against my breast. Or the feeling of his tender weight and warmth as he coos quietly on my chest. So as we made the trip home from the hospital with our third baby fast asleep in his car seat, I found myself quietly mourning the fact that this would be the last time we would bring home a newborn. My partner and I had agreed that we didn’t want more children.

