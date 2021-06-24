Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why bank stocks could be the most important group in the market: Strategist

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Maley of Miller Tabak and Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management share their thoughts on bank stocks as the group falters in June. With CNBC's Frank Holland.

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bk Asset Management#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockskfgo.com

Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data. The three major U.S. stock indexes notched record...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Has the Immediate-Term Stock Market Rally Reached an End?

Stocks continued to march higher into July expiration, as the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX – 14,826.09) closed higher for the eighth-straight week, making it the seventh time this has happened since 2000. A consolidation phase or pullback immediately followed 71.4% of the time, but even when it remained positive, stocks typically stumbled within the next two months.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 450 points on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) and VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX). Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.36%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Goods and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.35%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.21%.
StocksForbes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Ranked Among This Week’s Top Buy ETFs

Markets remain flat to mixed this morning, coming off a big rally off the lows last week to close higher on Friday. This week will be a busy one, with US Consumer prices for June released on Tuesday, Retail Sales on Friday, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell testimony coming on Wednesday as the big economic points. Alongside the data dump, we have the start of Q2 earnings season, where expectations are for a sky-high 65% growth over this time last year in the S&P 500. We will see whether companies can come out swinging or if there needs to be an expectation damper going into Q3. Markets are trading near or at all-time highs and it might be a good idea to rebalance your portfolio into something less risky than individual stocks. This week’s Top Buy ETFs are here to find a diversified way to gain exposure to certain sectors of the market. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several to look out for this week based on their fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days.
MarketsStreet.Com

The Most Important Guide to the Market Is Right in Front of You

We often talk about the dangers of listening to anyone/anything related to the markets. But we forget about the most important guide of them all -- the market itself. In our search for the best and most valuable data, we get lost in a sea of information providers. Now, don't get me wrong -- we do need some guidance at times when the market simply is not giving us a timely message.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit New Highs; Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Rise Ahead Of Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's market after shaking off losses from the opening bell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also closed higher after moving off intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite turned positive later in the day and lagged the major indexes in terms of gains. All three indexes notched a new intraday or closing all-time high.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks End At Records As Oil Prices Fall

Global stocks rose Monday, with Wall Street hitting new records as investors waited for corporate results and economic data later in the week. All three major US indices ended at records, reflecting how optimism over the economic recovery has offset worries about inflation and the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Dow finished just shy of 35,000 points.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Lam Research Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

Major U.S. indices managed to all finish with record closing highs Monday as investors continue to weigh last week’s sell-off over concerns, contemplating if the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42. The SPDR Dow Jones...
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs vs. The Charles Schwab Corp.: Which Capital Market Stock is a Better Buy?

The capital markets have been seeing increasing transaction activity lately thanks to the low-interest-rate environment and bullish equity markets. As a result, established capital market firms Goldman Sachs (GS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) should benefit in the near-term. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.The Goldman Sachs Group , Inc. (NYSE:GS) is an established financial institution that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments—Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments—Investor Services and Advisor Services.
Stocksetftrends.com

Looking for Dividend Growth ETFs?

Income-minded investors should look to dividend aristocrats and related exchange traded fund strategies that consistently grow dividends, instead of targeting companies with just the highest yield. According to Credit Suisse, almost 60% of total returns since 1900 are attributed to reinvested dividends over the past 120 years in the U.S.,...
StocksBusiness Insider

How Investors Can Own A Piece Of Tesla, Shopify, CRISPR Therapeutics

Investing in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) is the preeminent way to own the best ideas in the Cathie Wood ARK Invest ecosystem, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Talkington originally invested in the ARK Innovation ETF in March 2020 when it was...
StocksCNBC

Stock futures mostly flat ahead of bank earnings

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat on Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to almost 35,000 ahead of the second-quarter earnings season for banks, which kick off Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 10 points, or 0.03%. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.06% and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy