After months of uncertainty, Oakland Arena reopens

Shuttered due to COVID-19 and uncertainty about the venue’s future. the Oakland Arena reopens with plans for a Celine Dion concert September 4. Opening in November 1966 as home of the NHL’s Oakland Seals as a companion to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland Arena saw plenty of change with the departure of the Golden State Warriors (NBA) to San Francisco’s Chase Center, which then embarked on an aggressive booking schedule of sports, concerts and events. And with ownership of the arena still under debate–the Oakland A’s are tentative half owners, while the city of Oakland is exploring its options for selling the other half–the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum Authority still in charge of the arena and the adjoining ballpark is moving forward with its own slate of events after a 15-month hiatus.