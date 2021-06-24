Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

After months of uncertainty, Oakland Arena reopens

By Kevin Reichard
arenadigest.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShuttered due to COVID-19 and uncertainty about the venue’s future. the Oakland Arena reopens with plans for a Celine Dion concert September 4. Opening in November 1966 as home of the NHL’s Oakland Seals as a companion to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland Arena saw plenty of change with the departure of the Golden State Warriors (NBA) to San Francisco’s Chase Center, which then embarked on an aggressive booking schedule of sports, concerts and events. And with ownership of the arena still under debate–the Oakland A’s are tentative half owners, while the city of Oakland is exploring its options for selling the other half–the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum Authority still in charge of the arena and the adjoining ballpark is moving forward with its own slate of events after a 15-month hiatus.

arenadigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Arena#Nhl#The Oakland Arena#Nhl#Oakland Seals#The Golden State Warriors#The Oakland A#Ice#The Chase Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy