‘She means a lot to the town:' Adams unveils statue of women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony
ADAMS, Mass. - After a nearly year-long delay, the town of Adams unveiled a statue of women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony on its town common on Thursday. “She means a lot to the town,” said town administrator Jay Green. "And this is finally an opportunity for the town to have a tangible way to recognize her, and to celebrate the fact that we are the birthplace of Susan B. Anthony and all of her accomplishments.”spectrumnews1.com