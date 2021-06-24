Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

New ITA Report Reveals Doping Violations, Corruption, and Cover-Ups in Weightlifting

By Phil Blechman
barbend.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 24, the International Testing Agency (ITA) released its report that shared findings in 146 previously unsolved doping-related cases between the years 2009 to 2019 following an eight-month-long investigation. Per the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) press release, the “ITA’s investigation found…inadequacies, mismanagement, and apparent subversion of anti-doping processes within weightlifting.” There are 29 cases “ranging from administrative incompetence to coverups” that proved to be too late to prosecute.

barbend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Ita#Olympic Weightlifting#Weightlifters#Cover Ups#Instagram#Member Federations#German#Lifters#Iwf#The Mclaren Report#Ita#Azerbaijani#Wada#Aaf#Romanian#Adrv#Frh#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
News Break
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORLos Angeles Daily News

Brianna McNeal out of Tokyo Olympics with doping code violation

American hurdler Brianna McNeal will not defend her Olympic title in Tokyo after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed her appeal of a five-year suspension for doping code violation. McNeal, the 2016 Olympic 100-meter hurdles gold medalist, becomes the second high profile U.S. track and field athlete this week...
SportsBreaking Muscle

Tokyo 2020 Doesn't Want Weightlifting Doping Headaches

Turkey, Columbia, Mexico, Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, and weightlifting powerhouse Romannia have already felt the sting of bans for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The International Testing Agency (ITA) and the International Wegightlifting Federation (IWF) are not messing around right now with new leadership at the latter determined to the remove the stigma of corruption and a lack of oversight from the past.
Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues

TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks. Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week...
Sportsdallassun.com

New Regulations unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 11 (ANI): If any participant tests positive for Covid-19 in the finals of the boxing event in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, then the opponent will receive a gold medal, and the Covid-19 participant will be facilitated with the silver medal. This specification has been made clear in...
WorldPosted by
AFP

IOC chief praises 'best-prepared Tokyo' as Olympic Village opens

Olympics chief Thomas Bach praised Tokyo on Tuesday as the "best-ever prepared" host city, as athletes began entering the Olympic Village 10 days before the opening ceremony. The final countdown to the Games comes with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency and spectators banned from attending all Olympic events in the city and surrounding regions. International Olympic Committee President Bach, who arrived in Japan last week and spent three days in quarantine, told Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto that organisers were "doing a fantastic job". "You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for an Olympic Games," he said.
SocietyKeene Sentinel

Sha'Carri Richardson's relay exclusion wasn't necessary

Just last week, Sha’Carri Richardson was among the United States’ best shots at the Olympic gold. Now, the 21-year-old sprinting phenom will spend this summer on the sidelines after testing positive for THC — excluded from the solo 100-meter dash as well as the 4x100-meter relay. One of these exclusions makes sense. The other makes none at all.
SportsMilton Daily Standard

Olympic decisions straddle a fine line

LEWISBURG — No spectators will be permitted at events during 2021 Olympic competition in the Tokyo area. The decision made for the sake of safety was announced Thursday by a host country Olympics minister. It followed declaration of a new state of emergency in the Tokyo area through and beyond the end of the games amid rising cases of COVID-19.
SportsSlate

Drug Tests Are Ensnaring Too Many Clean Athletes

For Lindsay Crouse, the first sign that something wasn’t right with America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson, came from social media. Richardson tweeted, “I am human,” and Crouse wondered what that meant. Crouse writes about sports for the New York Times, and she was also a competitive runner herself. So she knows athletes can sometimes post cryptic stuff.
Fitnessbarbend.com

Weightlifter Hampton Morris Sets Youth World Record With 155-Kilogram Clean & Jerk

Hampton Morris, 17, made a big splash Saturday, July 10 at the 2021 Junior Pan-American Weightlifting Championships in Manizales, Colombia. Competing in the 61-kilogram weight class, Morris clean & jerked 155 kilograms (341.7 pounds) — over two-and-a-half times his bodyweight — to set a Junior Pan-American record and Youth world record, handily winning gold on the day.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Olympics after doping ban

KYIV, Ukraine — Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev is set to miss the Tokyo Games because he has been banned following a failed drug test. The Ukrainian gymnast said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and was banned after a ruling by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, which hears disciplinary cases in the sport.
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
Eugene, OR104.1 WIKY

Athletics-Richardson signs on for 100m, 200m at Prefontaine Classic

(Reuters) – American Sha’Carri Richardson will compete in the 100 and 200 metres events at next month’s Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League meet organisers said on Monday, weeks after she completes a one-month ban from the sport. The 21-year-old was seen as the top contender for the 100m at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy