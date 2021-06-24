New ITA Report Reveals Doping Violations, Corruption, and Cover-Ups in Weightlifting
On June 24, the International Testing Agency (ITA) released its report that shared findings in 146 previously unsolved doping-related cases between the years 2009 to 2019 following an eight-month-long investigation. Per the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) press release, the “ITA’s investigation found…inadequacies, mismanagement, and apparent subversion of anti-doping processes within weightlifting.” There are 29 cases “ranging from administrative incompetence to coverups” that proved to be too late to prosecute.barbend.com