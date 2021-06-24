New ITA Report Reveals Doping Violations, Corruption, and Cover-Ups in Weightlifting

Olympics chief Thomas Bach praised Tokyo on Tuesday as the "best-ever prepared" host city, as athletes began entering the Olympic Village 10 days before the opening ceremony. The final countdown to the Games comes with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency and spectators banned from attending all Olympic events in the city and surrounding regions. International Olympic Committee President Bach, who arrived in Japan last week and spent three days in quarantine, told Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto that organisers were "doing a fantastic job". "You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for an Olympic Games," he said.