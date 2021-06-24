Bees in the D to open 'pollination center,' community garden in Detroit's Core City in 2022

Since the 1950s, the bee population across the world has been declining at a troubling rate, specifically in urban areas where they lack adequate habitat availability. When Brian Roest-Peterson was offered the opportunity to take a beekeeping course at Beaver Island, hosted by Oakland University, he caught "the bug." Since then, for the past 13 years Roest-Peterson and his husband, also named Brian, have dedicated themselves to setting up aviaries across Detroit and collecting and selling the bees' honey, earning their name, "Bees in the D." (Get it?)