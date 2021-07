NEW YORK (NEWS10) – To coincide with the start of Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month and kitten season, the ASPCA launched a new online tool to help the public when they find stray kittens outdoors. Hundreds of thousands of homeless kittens are born across the country during kitten season, and by using this interactive tool, animal lovers will be able to make the best decision for kittens’ ongoing well-being.