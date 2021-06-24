Authorities identify woman killed in Dodge Co. crash
ASHIPPUN, Wis. — Dodge County authorities are identifying the woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 67 earlier this week. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Kathryn M. Christopherson of Juneau died after the Ford F350 pickup truck she was driving was hit by a semi on Town Road MM and Highway 67 Monday afternoon. The initial investigation found Christopherson did not stop at a stop sign before being hit by the semi.www.channel3000.com