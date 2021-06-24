Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as Fed's new guidance weighs

By Fergal Smith
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.414% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors continued to take in the Federal Reserve's more hawkish guidance, with the loonie giving back some of this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2323 to the greenback, or 81.15 U.S. cents. It has gained 1.1% since the start of the week after declining sharply last week. "It could be more consolidative, a bit choppy in the short term here as markets continue to digest last week's FOMC," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "We'd expect some downward pressure on the loonie in the short term." In a surprise move, the Fed last week projected it would begin hiking rates in 2023 rather than in 2024. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper fell for the first time this week, pressured by mixed signals from the Fed, but oil settled 0.3% higher at $73.30 a barrel. Confidence among Canadian exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years, amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway, a survey by Export Development Canada showed. Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year was down about 1 basis point at 1.414% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Statistics Canada#Inflation#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Wells Fargo#Export Development Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Fed rates test

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with investors on edge over whether the figures may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes. Against the euro the greenback held a small Monday gain to trade at $1.1861, with...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Utilities, real estate shares nudge European stocks higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 12 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Monday as investors sought safety in defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate on lingering worries that the spread of new coronavirus variants was hampering a global economic recovery.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares jump on recovery hopes, Yaskawa forecast

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose 2% on Monday, with cyclical stocks leading the rebound on renewed hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric jumped after raising its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei share average climbed 2.05% to 28,513.09 by 0159 GMT, while...
WorldForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs After Strong Jobs Data

The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major rivals in the European session on Friday, following the release of a report showing a stronger than expected Canadian job growth in June. Data from Statistics Canada showed that employment rose by 230,700 jobs in June following a decrease of 68,000 jobs...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as jobs gain clears path for BoC stimulus cut

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback * Canada adds 231,000 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.2% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back some of this week's decline, as domestic jobs data supported expectations for further reduction of the Bank of Canada's asset purchase program. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statistics Canada data showed. "It looks encouraging," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I think it's going to confirm what's widely anticipated next week. The Bank of Canada is going to adjust their tapering and reduce the amount of asset purchases." With Canadian vaccinations progressing at a rapid pace and provinces easing economic restrictions, the BoC is expected to cut bond purchases by C$1 billion to C$2 billion per week next Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. Still, the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could cap the central bank's optimism on the economic outlook, Sahota said. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2455 to the greenback, or 80.29 U.S. cents. On Thursday, the currency hit a 2-1/2 month low at 1.2590, while it was down 1.1% for the week. The loonie's gain on Friday came as Wall Street rebounded, recouping all its loses triggered by growth worries earlier in the week. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also moved higher, as data showing a draw in U.S. inventories offset uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. U.S. crude settled 2.2% higher at $74.56 a barrel. Canadian bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 6 basis points at 1.325%, after touching on Thursday its lowest level in over four months at 1.239%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Digest Fed Minute’s Reaffirm of Taper Timeline

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting, released on Wednesday, said the central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as 2021. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Currencieskitco.com

U.S. dollar falls as euro climbs in risky FX rout

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Thursday from a three-month high hit late in the previous session, mainly due to strength in the euro after the European Central Bank set a new inflation target and as concerns grew over the spread of COVID variants. Softness in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-London copper dips on Fed minutes and dollar strength

July 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting reaffirmed sooner than expected tapering of its bond buying, supporting the dollar and threatening liquidity in financial assets. The dollar hovered near a three-month high against other leading currencies after minutes...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar little changed following Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which showed Fed officials wrestling with the onset of inflation and financial stability concerns but included no big surprises. Fed officials last month...
Economymining.com

Copper price down as Fed boosts dollar

Copper prices retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed plans to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. The Fed’s plans, which would reduce liquidity in the market, have helped to drag back copper prices from the $10,747.50 a tonne record high touched in May. Copper for delivery in...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

World stocks dip from record peak, US dollar firm ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON (July 7): World stocks dipped on Wednesday from recent record highs and the US dollar edged towards three-month peaks as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting to see if they confirm a hawkish turn in US monetary policy. Markets are nervous about riskier assets before the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: Dollar awaits Fed minutes for fresh direction signal

The US dollar index is in a quiet mode on Wednesday, ahead of release of Fed minutes. Tuesday’s rebound reversed the most of shallow two-day pullback from new three-month high (92.75), suggesting that near-term bias remains with bulls. The greenback was deflated on partial profit-taking after solid US jobs data...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

FX daily: All aboard the dollar boat as waters get rougher

Yesterday's correction was partly driven by some re-pricing of the reflation story. Today, the FOMC June minutes will be watched closely as markets may start to get concerned about the Fed going ahead with tightening even if the recovery is uneven. OPEC+ drama may keep inducing oil volatility and commodity FX weakness may linger, while the USD may stay bid.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cut losses after Fed minutes

* Colombian peso drops 1.4% as oil prices slide * Chilean constitution drafting process in focus (Updates prices after Fed minutes,) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies cut a chunk of their session losses on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting took the dollar a leg lower, while sliding oil prices pushed Colombia's peso to two-month lows. Brazil's real was down 0.4%, having lost up to 1.6% earlier on Wednesday to hit a one-month trough, while Mexico's peso reversed its losses entirely. Rising copper prices helped Chile's peso recover after losing as much as 1.3%. It was last trading down 0.5%. Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialize. "It wasn't a big change. I don't think there's any big takeaways from this other than they are going to begin talking about tapering at the next meeting officially, which is not unexpected," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida. Emerging market currencies had taken a hit after the Fed's last meeting when it sounded surprisingly hawkish. Fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering brought back memories of a dive in 2013, while potentially higher U.S. interest rates narrow the gap between interest rates which make EM currencies attractive. Colombia's peso dropped 1.4% to 3,828 per dollar. Oil prices slid as investors feared this week's collapse in OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way. Anti-government protests, the coronavirus pandemic, and a second credit rating downgrade have knocked the oil exporting Andean currency down almost 11% this year, compared to an over 40% rise in crude prices. In Chile, all eyes are now on the process for drafting a new constitution. Delegates on Sunday chose a woman from Chile's majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead them in the process. Peru's sol extended losses to a fifth straight session as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest uncertainty over the result of the presidential election a month ago. Sources said socialist Pedro Castillo, expected to be confirmed as Peru's next president, is drawing up a "hybrid" Cabinet of technocrats and political allies, with a moderate in line to run the economy ministry. He expects mining firms to accept 'prudent' tax changes, a top adviser told Reuters Most Latam stock markets rose, with Brazil's Bovespa pulling away from two-month lows. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1340.19 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2540.62 0.65 Brazil Bovespa 127051.43 1.56 Mexico IPC 50066.32 0.03 Chile IPSA 4174.43 0.21 Argentina MerVal 63014.96 -0.862 Colombia COLCAP 1286.56 1.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2298 -0.38 Mexico peso 19.9485 0.31 Chile peso 750 -0.47 Colombia peso 3828 -1.37 Peru sol 3.9495 -0.21 Argentina peso 95.9400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Down as Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s release of the minutes from its latest meeting. The euro, meanwhile, fell to an almost three-month low against the greenback as German economic data disappointed and raised concerns about the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 4 months as investors eye peak growth

(Adds strategist comments, market details, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.9% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since April 23 at 1.2494 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.4% lower * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 4-month low at 1.307% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a two-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as oil prices tumbled and investors weighed signs that the pace of global economic recovery is peaking. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie has benefited this year from the global economy's rebound from the coronavirus crisis. "There is a school of thought that you sell the recovery trade when the pace of growth peaks," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "The pace of growth from Q3 onwards will decelerate." A gauge of activity on the U.S. services sector showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May, while oil pulled back from a multi-year high as OPEC+ producers clashed over plans to increase supply. U.S. crude futures settled down 2.4% at $73.37 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2456 to the greenback, or 80.28 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Feb. 26. It touched its weakest level since April 23 at 1.2494. Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown fell more. Norway is also a major oil producer. The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies ahead of Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting. The meeting resulted in a surprise shift to more hawkish guidance from the central bank. The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Some analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. Canadian bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 24 at 1.307% before recovering slightly to 1.328%, down 7.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Alison Williams and Matthew Lewis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rallying dollar hammers Latam FX, Brazil's real sinks 2% on politics

* MSCI's EMFX index hits two-month low * Mexican peso down 0.8%, Chile, Colombian FX down over 1% * Stocks track global sentiment lower * Televisa drops after scaling November 2018 highs (Rewrites throughout, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies slumped to a two-month low on Tuesday, with Brazil's real looking to post its worst session in four months, hammered by political woes, sliding commodity prices and a rallying dollar. The real extended losses into a sixth straight session, sinking 2% on concerns over corruption scandals in the country, which implicate President Jair Bolsonaro. Recent losses in the real have cost it its title of the best performing emerging market currency this year. Sliding copper prices saw Chile's peso fall 1.6%, its biggest percentage drop in seven weeks, while steep losses in oil prices, which had scaled multi-month highs on OPEC+ output uncertainty, pushed Mexico's peso to a two-week trough, while Colombia's currency gave up 1.2% to hit a two-month low. Along with losses elsewhere in the EM world, MSCI's index of EM currencies slipped half a percent, marking losses in six out of the last seven days. But with many EM central banks turning hawkish to stave off inflation, interest differentials keep them attractive for carry trade. "In this sense, we could see the high-yielding currencies (especially those backed by hawkish central banks) outperforming the low-yielding currencies in the coming weeks," ING analysts wrote in a note. The dollar rallied in the run-up to minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday, with investors looking for further clues on the timeline for tapering stimulus or hiking interest rates. The bank's unexpectedly hawkish tilt last months had sent risk-driven assets spiraling. Sentiment globally took a beating on economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic with the new variant spreading fast. World stocks retreated from all-time highs, with Wall Street indexes in the red. Main Latam benchmarks dropped between 1.1% and 3%. Losses on Mexico's IPC index were led by Grupo Televisa, which slid over 5% after hitting an over 2-1/2 year high last session when it reported a 25% jump in net profit in the second quarter. The world's largest producer of Spanish-language content said that it is already producing content for the launch next year of a new streaming service as part of its content merger with Univision. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1847 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1344.36 -0.75 MSCI LatAm 2523.03 -2.98 Brazil Bovespa 124866.38 -1.62 Mexico IPC 49990.98 -1.11 Chile IPSA 4193.56 -2.19 Argentina MerVal 63371.07 -2.278 Colombia COLCAP 1274.14 -1.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1974 -2.11 Mexico peso 20.0119 -0.82 Chile peso 747.4 -1.57 Colombia peso 3780.75 -1.10 Peru sol 3.9475 -0.66 Argentina peso 95.9100 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Sonya Hepinstall)

Comments / 0

Community Policy