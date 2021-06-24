Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, MT

Hamilton Couple Floating the River Save a Drowning Horse

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A little bit of quick thinking from a Hamilton couple might have made them a new friend for life - of the animal variety. They could have never envisioned that a Father's Day float down the river would see them spring into action to save a horse from drowning in the Bitterroot River, but that's exactly what happened. And it appears that the lucky horse is very aware of just who the people are that came to its rescue.

kyssfm.com

Comments / 14

94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Hamilton, MT
Pets & Animals
Hamilton, MT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Drowning#Cat#Nbc Montana#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsnews9.com

Special Needs Teenager Catches World Record Paddlefish On Keystone Lake

An 18-year-old, born with special needs, now holds the world record for largest paddlefish ever caught. Grant Rader snagged the 164-pound giant at Keystone Lake Tuesday and said it was the best day of his life. "It was heart-pounding, exciting-est moment of fishing career for me,” said Grant. “I can't...
AnimalsPosted by
KIX 105.7

Mosquitos Driving You Crazy This Summer? Maybe This Will Help

My favorite time of the year is Fall. I like the cooler air, the crisp mornings and usually, the first freeze that helps to annihilate the mosquito population! With that being said I also like the Spring and Summer months because you can get outside and grill your favorite foods but the one thing I despise when outside during that time are mosquitos. We may have the answer to help you out if you're suffering through the same dilemma.
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Why Do Dogs Lick You? 12 Super Cute Reasons

Licking is an instinctive behavior in dogs. However, it can mean a variety of different things. It could be a way for the dog to act affectionate, to learn more about their surroundings, or to communicate with their owner. If you’ve been wondering why do dogs lick you, here are a few potential reasons:
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

An Open Letter to the Person Blowing Darts at Birds in Missoula

I don't really do "open letters" like all these ones I see people posting on the internet. But I felt like this was a prime situation to pen my first one. I was scrolling through my Nextdoor app recently when I saw where somebody in Missoula had posted a picture of a bird with an arrow stuck in its neck. Perhaps the bird ran itself into an arrow that was laying in a dangerous position? Possible. And I suppose the bird could have been showing off to his bird friends about how cool he is because he shoots human darts.....and then things took a turn for the worst. But for the sake of things, we're going to assume somebody decided to shoot the dart at the bird for some unknown reason.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Horses Terrified By Possible Demon Bunny

In the video below you will see two horses walking up a path. Their owner is calling to them. It's time to eat. But there is a bunny in the trail, and the situation looks suspicious. The bunny is just minding his own business. He does not seem to mind...
Corolla, NCouterbanksvoice.com

From the Corolla Wild Horse Fund: RIP Lizzie

About a month ago, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted a story about the challenging and successful effort to separate Lizzie from her young son Alex in order to treat her for a wound on the knee. This morning, July 12, the Fund posted this unfortunate update. “We have some...
Animalsfox61.com

WATCH: Mother bear with 5 cubs is a rare sight!

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A Smoky Mountain photographer is sharing what he calls a "dream come true" moment. A few weeks ago, Barry Spruce got a call from a friend in North Carolina who told him he had seen a bear on his property with not one, not two, but five cubs!

Comments / 14

Community Policy