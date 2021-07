Julius Randle earned himself a big payday with his incredible play this past season. Now, it’s up to the Knicks to decide exactly how much he earned. The offseason that looms and the one after that may be the two most important offseasons for the New York Knicks and their fans since the team “acquired” Patrick Ewing in the 1985 draft. For the first time in a decade, the city of New York has a team not just to be excited about watching, but to be excited by watching. To extend that one-year rush into a streak, a consistent vibe more akin to those possessed by the Knicks teams of yore, they must figure out what is to be done with Julius Randle. And whether he’s the future or merely a piece of it.