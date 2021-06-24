NFL scraps ‘one-helmet rule’ which will pave way for uniform change

Despite ranking in the bottom three of the league in each of the past two seasons in pass attempts, A.J. Brown has rewarded those who invested in him handsomely. In 2019, he caught 52 of 84 targets for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Despite some knee issues and appearing in two fewer games than his rookie campaign, Brown bested nearly all of his numbers, as he caught 70 of 106 targets for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. In PPR formats, he averaged nearly 18 fantasy points per game, en route to finishing the season as the WR14 overall. Missing two games last year didn’t do him any justice in the final rankings, as he just missed out on being a WR1. However, when he was on the field, he was electric and put up a top-12 performance...