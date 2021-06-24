Kansas City-N.Y. Yankees Runs

HOUSTON — The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist strain. The left fielder/third baseman has not played since Tuesday. “My sense is it’ll be close to that 10-day range,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Andujar’s absence. “My sense it was probably going to at least be a few more days. So obviously with the [All-Star] break, it made sense to go the IL route — especially being able to backdate it [to July 7]. Don’t want to speculate too much on it, but it was definitely at least going to be a few more days.”