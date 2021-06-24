Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will be high, contributing to the heat stress.alerts.weather.gov