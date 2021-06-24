Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 10:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 101 to 111 degrees. Overnight temperatures of 74 to 84 degrees in warmer valleys. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, as well as the Cuyama and Antelope Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.