Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will be high, contributing to the heat stress.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Riverside County, CA
Cars
San Diego County, CA
Cars
County
San Bernardino County, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Valley#Hot Weather#Valleys#Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms are expected to form over the north Cascade mountains of Washington late this afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain in steep terrain where drainages and fire burned areas could be overwhelmed with water runoff. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in a dangerous and sudden wall of water which will be hazardous to anyone in its path. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events. Campgrounds below the Crescent Mountain and McLeod burn scars will be at highest risk for impacts with thunderstorms including: Roads End South Creek, War Creek, Poplar Flatt, Black Pine, and Ruffed Grouse campgrounds.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms are expected to form over the north Cascade mountains of Washington late this afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain in steep terrain where drainages and fire burned areas could be overwhelmed with water runoff. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in a dangerous and sudden wall of water which will be hazardous to anyone in its path. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events. Campgrounds below the Crescent Mountain and McLeod burn scars will be at highest risk for impacts with thunderstorms including: Roads End South Creek, War Creek, Poplar Flatt, Black Pine, and Ruffed Grouse campgrounds.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 03:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Ferry County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 709 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Nespelem Community, or 38 miles southeast of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Ferry County.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 10:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 101 to 111 degrees. Overnight temperatures of 74 to 84 degrees in warmer valleys. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, as well as the Cuyama and Antelope Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 05:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; Western Magic Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with expected daytime temperatures of up to 105, and nighttime lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. * WHERE...Valleys of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Luzerne and Wyoming. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall over the past several days has nearly saturated grounds in many areas. Local streams and creeks are still running higher than normal. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon into the early evening which could lead to more localized flash flooding.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of the Southern Tier.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures will subside on Tuesday below warning criteria, therefore the Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed to expire this evening.
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Oneida FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central New York, including the following area, Southern Oneida. * Until Noon EDT today. * Showers will continue this morning and some may contain locally heavy rainfall. * Parts of the area have already received significant rainfall during the past several days. Additional heavy rainfall may cause localized flash flooding, especially poor drainage areas and locations that have very wet soils from recent rains.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 601 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ash Fork and moving moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ash Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Litchfield County, CTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut and east central New York, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In east central New York, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening could produce locally heavy rainfall. * Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding especially in poor drainage and urban areas. Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 112 to 118 are expected across the Western Mojave Desert, 105 to 110 in the Owens Valley, 100 to 110 in Esmeralda and Nye counties, and 125 to 130 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The hottest temperatures through the heatwave have passed, with a slow cooling trend to near normal expected through the rest of the week.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; Western Magic Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING The dangerously hot conditions have ended.
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Zellwood, moving northwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Apopka, Leesburg, Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora.

Comments / 0

Community Policy