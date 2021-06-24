Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to 108 possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm nights will contribute to the heat stress.

alerts.weather.gov
