Excessive Heat Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains below 6,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures up to 100 are possible at 3,000 feet elevation and up to 90 at 6,000 feet elevation.